Producer Kamal Kishore Mishra Arrested After Allegedly Running Car Over Wife

Prominent film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra who was allegedly accused of trying to run over his wife last week was arrested on Thursday night in Mumbai.

The producer has been booked on charges of attempted murder. Mishra was caught on camera trying to ram the car into his wife. The CCTV footage of the incident sparked huge outrage, also leading to police action against Mishra.

As per reports, the alleged incident took place in the early hours of October 19 when Mishra’s 35-year-old wife Yasmeen, who suffered injuries on her leg, caught him with a model in the car at the parking lot of their Andheri building. When she went to confront her husband, he tried to run away from the location, and in the process, he ran over his wife.

A video of the incident that took place around 3 am shows Yasmin trying to communicate with her husband, who tries to speed away in a Mercedes car.

Kamal Kishore Mishra arrested after running car over wife

Mishra who was detained by Amboli Police on Thursday has been booked under the IPC sections 279 & 338 for hitting his wife with a car. Yasmeen claims that after the incident she suffered head injuries. Mishra’s wife has told the cops that Mishra had been seeing the model since February, and it had led to many confrontations earlier between them.

#UPDATE | Mumbai: Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra has been arrested by Police after interrogation.



He was detained by Amboli Police yesterday after a case was registered against him for hitting his wife with a car. — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

“Based on the statement of the victim, we have registered a case against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and are trying to trace the accused,” said Bandopant Bansode, senior police inspector of Amboli police station, had earlier said.

Meanwhile, Kamal Kishore Mishra has bankrolled projects like Dehati Disco which starred Ganesh Acharya, Ravi Kishan, and Manoj Joshi in the lead role and was released in May 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/officialkamalmishra