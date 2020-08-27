Filmmaker Manish Mundra On Providing Aid Amid COVID Crisis, Says 'it Was A Team Effort'

Amid coronavirus crisis, people from the film fraternity are extending their support to the needy. Masaan fame producer Manish Mundra who after years of helping people with medical, educational facilities, turned a 'messiah' for lakhs of Indians during the coronavirus crisis. From supplying PPE kits to hospitals to distributing dry ration to the needy, the ace producer did it all from Nigeria.

Mnaish Mundra talks about helping amid the pandemic

Mundra in an interview told ANI about his plan of action and told that it was through the "power of social media" that he could make things work. Mundra, who is also the CEO of a petrochemical company in Nigeria has been providing financial assistance for the medical and educational needs of the underprivileged for years. In his interview, he said that he could reach out to people in need and he cannot take the credit entirely. According to him, it was a collective team effort. He further spoke that a host of people joined hands to lend their support to the people in need which according to him was unbelievable.

Further, Mundra said that he reached out to the hospitals for supplying PPE kits. He said that since he was sitting outside the country, so his major task was to get in touch with the hospitals in India and ask them about the PPE kits and make payments for the things. He, at last, told the news agency that apart from making the payment, he also took charge of other things like coordination, sorting addresses from social media, collecting, collating the names and addresses, and many more.

Earlier, several people took to Twitter to expressed their gratitude towards the producer for running all errands and helping out people in such a time of crisis. One of the users shared pictures on the micro-blogging site and thanked the producer for sending 50 Oximeters to a hospital in Bhagalpur Sadar Hospital. Another user shared pictures on Twitter of the medical help provided by Mundra and thanked him for providing 40 pulse oximeter in another hospital.

Appreciate a Ton.Civil surgeon office Bhagalpur Sadar Hospital informed they received 50 Oximeters sent by You. Best . pic.twitter.com/FWQWXqzxc3 — Manish K (@manish_bas) August 20, 2020

Dear manish sir

I m intern from jlnmch bhagalpur

Received 40 pulse oximeter ..

Distributed among on duty doctors in emergency pic.twitter.com/3yUfCD6hbx — Dr Pritam Deep yadav (@deep_pritam) August 20, 2020

