Producer Manish Mundra's parents donate Rs 1.01 crore for Ram Mandir; director contributes

The fund-collection drive for the Ram Mandir is going on in full swing as the initiative reached the halfway point before the end of the month deadline. Not just religious leaders and politicians, even the celebrities of the film industry have been making donations to see the temple manifested. Among the latest to do so were producer Manish Mundra’s parents and director Raaj Shaandiliyaa

Celebrities of film industry donate for Ram Mandir

Manish Mundra, who has produced movies like Newton, Masaan, among others, shared a picture of his parents handing over the cheque of Rs 1,01,11,111. They submitted the cheque under the aegis of Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ghanshyam Ojha, Ex-Mayor

He concluded his post with a chant for Lord Ram, ‘Jai Shri Ram Ji Ki.’

Among the others to use a similar slogan was Dream Girl film's director Raaj Shandiliyaa. He shared a screenshot of his receipt of the donation, though he did not reveal the amount.

Previously, Telugu star and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan had donated Rs 30 lakh. Shaktiman and Mahabharat fame veteran actor Mukesh Khanna had been among the others to donate, making a Rs 1.11 lakh contribution. Veteran actress and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Hema Malini led the fund-collection drive in her constituency Mathura.

Many politicians have donated their contributions to the initiative as well.

Not just that, even members of different faiths, had made headlines for their donations for the cause.

A Christian group from Karnataka had recently Rs 1 crore. A Muslim community from Ram Bhawan, Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh too had donated. "We're from Hindustan. We might belong to a different religion but we didn't come from Turkey. Our ancestors belong to this land & we're at harmony with our Hindu brothers,” a donor was quoted as saying by ANI.

Member of Parliament and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir with Rs 1 crore donation, President Ram Nath Kovind (Rs 5 lakh,) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Rs 11 lakh), Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Rs 5.10 lakh), West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Rs 5 lakh), were some other donors. The drive that started on January 15, will continue till February 27.

