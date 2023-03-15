Producer Raj Kapoor Reveals What Went Behind Bringing Naatu Naatu To The Oscars Stage

Raj Kapoor, who has some of the world's biggest nights to his creative direction company's name, recently opened up about all that went into re-creating the Naatu Naatu magic on the Oscars stage. He also revealed that RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were originally to perform at the Oscars. The execution of the last 7 Grammys (including The Beatles Grammy special) and Academy Awards has been his vision at play.

Kapoor's India connect

Born in New Delhi, Kapoor truly understood what Naatu Naatu's Oscar nomination, let alone its eventual win, meant for the country. He recalls the pride his late father felt whenever an Indian charted achievements on the global stage. Coordinating two teams across the world was not simple, but he affirms, "I really wanted it to be a love letter to Bollywood/Tollywood musicals, the people of India, and the global impact of dance."

On the original Naatu Naatu team's involvement

Kapoor shares, how as soon as the nomination was announced, choreographer Prem Rakshit was brought on board. The original plan was to always have the main leads and singers on stage - but Ram Charan and Jr. NTR bowed out owing to other professional commitments. The dance troupe that was finally brought on - Nappytabs, run by Tabitha and Napoleon D'umo, then began crafting the performance based off the choreography breakdown Rakshit provided in sync with MM Keeravani's final musical edit.

Further conceptualisation

While the original Naatu Naatu was rehearsed for 2 months and shot across 15 days, the recreated performance was rehearsed for 18 hours and shot over 90 minutes. There were 20 supporting dancers and Kapoor made it a point to keep their profiles diverse to reflect the songs global impact. He said, "...we wanted to be open to any ethnicity to help honour the global impact of this song, and to celebrate that universal, unifying power of music and dancing."

The final cut

Kapoor recalls "bursting with pride" when he saw the final result. He even shared how he was pushing for Prem Rakshit, Tabitha and Napoleon's names to be submitted for the Emmys this year under Outstanding Choreography. He attributes the success of the performance to the collaborations that were made possible across the globe.

