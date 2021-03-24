Producer Ramesh Taurani Tests Positive For COVID-19; Hopes To 'recover Soon'

Film producer Ramesh Taurani has tested COVID-19 positive. Sharing the health update, the producer, on Wednesday, took to his social media handle and posted a note-post along with a brief caption. On a related note, he also stated that he has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while urging people to wear face-mask and stay safe.

Ramesh Taurani tests positive for COVID-19:

The 60-year-old producer's caption read, "I have tested positive for COVID and have been following all the precautions and taking medications to get better. If you have interacted with me in the past 2 weeks please do get tested. I have taken my 1st vaccine dose and hope to recover from this soon. Please wear a mask and stay safe!". READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's' Aishwarya Sharma tests COVID-19 positive after Neil Bhatt

Within a couple of hours, a handful of verified social media handles extended wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery. Kunal Kapoor, Freddy Daruwala, Parmeet Sethi, Zaheer Iqbal and Raj Kundra, among many others, were a few, who extended prayers for him in the comments section. "Get well soon sir" was a common sight in his comments section.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, several Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for the virus. Hours after Ramesh shared his health update, actor Aamir Khan's team announced that the actor has tested positive for Covid-19 and is living under home quarantine. In a statement, the team said, "The spokesperson of Aamir Khan shares, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern".

Meanwhile, on Monday, actor Kartik Aaryan had tweeted to inform that he has tested COVID positive. Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Neetu Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Kanika Kapoor, are a few to name, who have contracted the virus. As per the latest updates regarding the vaccination drive in India, from April 1 onwards, people who are 45 and older will be vaccinated.

Source: Ramesh Taurani IG

