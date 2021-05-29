Producer Ryan Stephen Passes Away Of COVID-19 In Goa; Alia, Varun, Kiara Mourn Loss

Producer Ryan Stephen passed away from COVID-19 on Saturday. He had produced the movie Indoo Ki Jawani, that had released last year. His death left the celebrities of the industry in shock, and they expressed their grief on social media.

Bollywood celebrities mourn producer Ryan Stephen’s death

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and many other celebrities took to their Instagram stories to share their thoughts on Ryan’s death.

Alia and Varun shared Ryan's photos and wrote ‘RIP’. Kiara captioned her post as ‘gone too soon’. Neha Dhupia termed it as ‘heartbreaking.'

Dia called him as the ‘dearest’, ‘kindest’ and the ‘most beautiful soul’, adding that she could believe that he was no more.

Shruti shared that she missed him and called him the ‘most magical of souls’. She added that she was thankful for having known him, but expressed her sadness at not being able to hug him again.

As per reports, Ryan Stephen was being treated for COVID-19 when he passed away. He faced COVID-19-related complications at a hospital in Goa. His near and dear ones were said to be making arrangements for his funeral.

Ryan had started his career as a film journalist, working with the top magazines of that time. He was said to be associated with Dharma Productions before he launched his Electric Apples production house.

Indoo Ki Jawaani was the film that he produced, which has been among the few films to release theatrically amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also produced the short film Devi starring Kajol, which had also received awards.

