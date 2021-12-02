Producer Sajid Nadiadwala To Bring Four Prominent Movies In Coming Weeks; Here's The List

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has been entertaining the audiences with numerous big-budgeted films for over three decades now. The producer has a series of much-awaited mega films releasing this year and the next. The list of his four prominent film releases includes Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap, Ranveer Singh starrer 83, Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2. Going by the list, the stakes are quite high for the producer.

List of prominent Bollywood films by Producer Sajid Nadiadwala in coming weeks

Tadap

The romantic action drama comes as the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. The original film featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles. Tadap has been directed by Milan Luthria. The filmmaker is known for his work in successful films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and more. The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Rajat Arora who has worked with the director on many films. The film will release this Friday.

'83

The upcoming sports drama 83 is one of Ranveer Singh's most awaited films ever since it was announced in 2019. The film is based on the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh is set to essay the role of former Team India skipper Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will play the leading lady as Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. Pankaj Tripathi could also be seen in the pivotal role of the team's PR Man Singh. Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin, and more also appeared in their respective roles. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan and is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2021.

Bachchan Pandey

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. The film commenced its shoot in January 2021 in Jaisalmer, and Kriti earlier piqued the interest of her followers by revealing her character Myra. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Kriti will be seen in the role of a journalist, whose dream is to become a film director. Apart from the leading trio, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 4, 2022.

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff is all set to return to his sequel, actioner Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff will star opposite Tara Sutaria in the upcoming Ahmed Khan-directed actioner. It will mark the second collaboration between Shroff and Sutaria after Student of the Year 2. The posters featuring the lead actors pledge high octane action mixed with the duo's amazing chemistry. The film will be released on May 6, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/Twitter/@akshaykumar