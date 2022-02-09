Last Updated:

Producer Sam Fernandes, Actor Aditya Pancholi Lodge Plaints Against Each Other In Mumbai

Sam Fernandes has lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Juhu police station against veteran actor Aditya Pancholi, who has also filed a cross-complaint against him.

Veteran actor Aditya Pancholi and film producer Sam Fernandes have reportedly lodged complaints against each other after getting into a feud. According to ANI, Sam Fernandes has lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Juhu police station against Aditya. He alleged that Pancholi has been abusing, threatening and assaulting him at a hotel. Reportedly, Pancholi has also lodged a cross-complaint against Fernandes. 

Sam Fernandes lodges complaint against Aditya Pancholi

The report suggests Pancholi has been pressuring Fernandes to retain his son, Sooraj Pancholi, in his forthcoming film Hawa Singh. In the year, 2019, the producer had announced the film with Sooraj in the lead role. They had shot for over 12 days for the project, however, things did not work after the first lockdown, as the investors did not want to produce the film with Sooraj in the lead role. Reportedly, the producer spoke to Aditya about this, however, he tried to retain Sooraj. Things took an ugly turn between the duo as they met at a hotel to discuss these things. Furthermore, Aditya has filed a cross-complaint for verbal abuse and intimidation against Fernandes at Juhu Police Station. 

More about Hawa Singh film

Hawa Singh is a biopic of an Indian heavyweight boxer with the same name. The film follows his journey from army to win the Western Command Boxing Championship. It is helmed by Prakash Nambiar and it also stars Nawab Shah, Bijou Thaangjam, Chandan Bisht. 

