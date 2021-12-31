Producers Guild Of India Backs MAI Plea, Urges Delhi Govt To Allow Theatres To Operate

As the entertainment industry was recuperating from the loss incurred due to the COVID-19 that wreacked havoc, it seems that they are yet again to face some major hiccups. The first major obstruction in this regard, was the Delhi government shutting down theatres as a part of the 'yellow alert' to curb further spread of the virus. However, now, extending their support to the multiplex owners who decided to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider the decision, the Producers Guild of India made a special request.

Multiplex Association of India (MAI) members on Thursday, December 30, met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and requested him to allow cinema halls to reopen in the national capital.

The official Twitter handle of the Producers Guild of India that has around 150 companies as members, reassured the Delhi government that the theatres are equipped to nurture a "hygienic environment" for the audience as they follow all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines. They even requested the government to rethink their decision to open theatres as it supports the livelihood of many.

Producers Guild of India makes a special request to Delhi Government

"We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with a better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe," the tweet shared by the Producers Guild of India read. The association also shared the statement that the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had put up on social media earlier in the day.

The Multiplex Association of India's letter stated that the Delhi government had caused 'massive uncertainty and that it could lead to irreparable damage to the film industry'. It added that the period from March 2020 was 'undeniably the most challenging' for the film industry and that after the resumption, it had proved that it could operate well, through the use of ventilation systems and other enhanced hygiene protocols.

"Not a single outbreak of COVID-19 anywhere around the world has been traced to a cinema", read the letter. It sought 'equal treatment' with other industries and institutions. They also urged the government that instead of closing cinema halls, it can opt for 'double vaccination requirement to enter halls' and can also 'restrict seating capacity to 50%.'

IMAGE: PTI/Unsplash