Producers Guild Of India Launches Vaccination Drive To Get Film Industry 'back On Feet'

Vaccination has become the most important weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and citizens have been rushing to register and get themselves inoculated. While many have been trying to book the slots on an individual level, some organisations are taking up a vaccination drive for the safety of their employees. One such gesture came from the Producers Guild of India which is launching a vaccination drive for the members of the various production houses.

Producers Guild of India launches mass vaccination drive

The Guild plans to vaccinate thousands of production house personnel and crews, in the multi-day drive to be held at the Mehboob Studios, in Mumbai’s Bandra area from June 1.

“By now it is established that mass vaccination is the only effective weapon in the long and deadly war against coronavirus that has ravaged the nation as also its entertainment industry. It is hoped that this camp shall contribute to the national mission of attaining universal vaccination and also facilitate safer shooting and content production,” the organisation said in a statement. "An activity of such importance and magnitude cannot be carried out singlehandedly and we are extremely grateful for the support we have received to make this possible," President of the Producers Guild of India, Siddharth Roy Kapur said in a statement.

Producers Guild of India organizes vaccination drive. pic.twitter.com/Q1KDz14Tad — Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) May 31, 2021

He also thanked production banner Excel Entertainment which facilitated the process of securing the vaccines and also conveyed gratitude to Mehboob Productions 'who very generously offered complimentary use of the spacious Mehboob Studios.'

"We are happy that we are able to provide this facility to our members, their employees, and the cast and crew of their productions as we work to get the industry back on its feet again in the weeks again," Kapur added.

Meanwhile, shootings continue to be suspended in the state of Maharashtra to contain the spread of COVID-19. On Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extended the restrictions by a fortnight till June 15.

"Even though patient numbers are dropping, we are still at the levels of last year's peak," Thackeray said while addressing citizens.

"There is a difference between the COVID-19 virus variant between last time and this time. It is more virulent now, spreading fast and taking longer for the patient to recover," he said.

