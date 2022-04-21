Production Of Aziz Ansari's Directorial Debut 'Being Mortal' Suspended Following Complaint

Production on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal has been suspended by Searchlight Pictures. According to Variety, the Disney-backed studio made the decision to suspend the shoot following a complaint filed last week, with investigations currently underway. While the nature of the complaint isn't known, makers have assured the crew about sharing more information as soon as they can.

For the uninitated, the film, which is based on Atul Gawande’s non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, also starred Aziz alongside stalwarts like Seth Rogen and Bill Murray.

Production of Aziz Ansari's directorial debut 'Being Mortal' suspended

According to Variety, the studio sent out a letter to the cast and crew of Being Mortal, citing a recent complaint behind the production halt. It also mentioned, "We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and [we] are working with Aziz and [producer Youree Henley] to figure out that timing.”

The letter continued, "Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.”

A source close to the production stated that the complaint wasn't directed towards Ansari, who has been 'working exhaustively' with producing partner Henley to sort out the issues and move ahead with filming.

According to Deadline, the 'formal suspension' came just three days after the shoot was halted. It is also known that the suspension isn't related to COVID-19.

More about 'Being Mortal'

Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, while Aziz is bankrolling it with Youree Henley. The film's principal photography began at the end of March, with reports suggesting that 'half of its scheduled production' had been completed before the halt. It was expected to release theatrically sometime in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ansari is known for his role as Tom Haverford on the NBC series Parks and Recreation as well as for the Netflix series Master of None. Among other accolades, he has received two Emmys and a Golden Globe.

(Image: AP)