Professor In The Kashmir Files, Pallavi Joshi Lifts Lid On Students' 'Azadi' Brainwashing

Pallavi Joshi was most recently seen sharing the screen with Anupam Kher in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files, which has become the talk of the town after its theatrical release. Pallavi Joshi spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about her character in the film as she steps into the shoes of a JNU professor. She addresses the 'brainwashing of students' about the events that took place in 1990 during the Kashmir insurgency, which often takes place at universities. The actor also speaks about the 'half-truths' that have been conveyed to people over the years.

Pallavi Joshi opens up about The Kashmir Files

The actor joined the cast of the film at Republic's studios on Monday evening and mentioned that when it comes to speaking about the events of 1990, there are 'multiple narratives'. However, she mentioned that the aim of The Kashmir Files was to give the audience a glimpse into how Kashmiri pandits were not only impacted by the genocide, but also by the truth being hidden for 32 years. She also mentioned that there is a lot of 'brainwashing of students' that takes place at universities, so they begin to believe that 'azad Kashmir' is the desired solution. This is a topic that became massive on social media after the release of the film. The actor said-

"When you speak about Kashmir, it has always been known as a conflict zone. There is not just one theory, there are multiple narratives when it comes to Kashmir. We tried to be true to the story and put in as many narratives as are available to show how deeply the Kashmiri pandits have been impacted, not just by the genocide, but because the truth was hidden, and other half-truths were conveyed to people. It also sees how the brainwashing of students has been happening in the universities, who think that 'azad Kashmir' is probably the best thing to happen."

Pallavi Joshi was joined by Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri, and the team also spoke about the Rhode Island house of representatives, who have acknowledged the Kashmiri genocide. Agnihotri mentioned that "this is the achievement of the film". Anupam Kher also mentioned that despite the team not having the funds to advertise and put up posters, people are still gathering to watch the film on the big screen.

#KashmirFilesDebate | After abrogation of Article 370, a lot of people are going & getting proclamations from US universities. Here, the Rhode Island house of representatives has acknowledged genocide, that's the achievement of the film: @vivekagnihotri https://t.co/mUT3Xl9r9L pic.twitter.com/zPlI6u7218 — Republic (@republic) March 14, 2022

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri, Republic Media Network