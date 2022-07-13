'Proud' Kajol Lifts Lid On Oscars Invite, Says She 'wants To Work In Good Scripts'

Touted as one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry, Kajol has proved her acting mettle time and again. From making her debut with Bekhudi to doing films like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Gupt, My Name Is Khan etc, the 47-year-old actor has finally marked 30 years in the industry and recently she talked about the variety of movies she wants to do, stating that she wants to work in 'good scripts'.

Kajol talks about the kinds of projects she wants to work in

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kajol stated that her approach to acting remains the same, "I definitely want to have fun and I believe that until and unless you enjoy what you do, you cannot make good films."

The DDLJ actor further said that she wants to work with good people and on scripts that she likes, saying, "Characters that I like and I don't think that's going to change in the near future as well." Furthermore, Kajol went on to state that she wants to work as long as she is having fun and that is the 'main thing' to her.

Kajol says she is 'proud' of being invited to the Oscars

Kajol has also been making headlines as she has been invited to join the Oscars committee in the Class of 2022. When asked about the topic, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said she is 'very very proud' of that fact and was also a little taken aback, adding, "I was a little surprised. But I think it is something that I am very proud of the fact that as an Indian I've been invited there and that is I think it's a proud moment for everybody."

Thrilled by the news, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recently praised of his wife Kajol and mentioned how he is proud of her. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn expressed his happiness to see Kajol receive an invite from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He wrote, "Congratulations to @itsKajolD for being invited to the Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud." The actor further also congratulated all the other invitees.

Congratulations to @itsKajolD for being invited on #Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud.



Also congrats to all the other invitees ⭐ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 29, 2022

On the work front, Kajol has joined hands with Revathi for Salaam Venky which also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

