Proud Mom Farah Khan Pens Sweet Note As Daughter Anya Kunder Wins Compassionate Kid Award

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan's daughter Anya Kunder has bagged a Compassionate Kid Award from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The award comes on the special occasion of Children's Day on November 14, in recognition of her work to help homeless animals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proud mom Farah Khan took to her official Instagram handle and expressed joy for the same. She posted a series of snaps featuring her daughter with the certificate and penned a sweet note.

Farah Khan's daughter Anya Kunder wins Compassionate Kid Award

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Farah Khan posted a pair of pictures featuring her daughter, Anya Kunder. She can be seen happily holding her certificate. As for the caption, Farah Khan wrote, "Thank uuuu @petaindia @ashar_meet for honouring n awarding @anyakunder with the #compassionatekid award.. she is a girl who wanted cat food as her birthday gift so she could feed the stray cats in the area.. I hope this inspires more kids to be kinder to animals n more parents to support their kids love for animals..."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Anya came to community animals' rescue by sketching the animal companions of celebrities in exchange for a Rs 1,000 donation. She raised Rs 4 lakh for numerous animal welfare charities, including PETA India. The 13-year-old also helped feed animals on Mumbai University's Kalina campus and also joined her filmmaker mother in encouraging people to help these animals by giving them food, water, affection and veterinary care. The mother-daughter duo even adopted Indian dogs named 'Gulab' and 'Jamun'.

Furthermore, PETA India has been encouraging schools to teach students to follow Anya's lead. Its new campaign named 'Compassionate Citizen' programme is designed for students between the ages of eight and twelve years and has been used by more than 1.9 lakh schools, trying to reach out to approximately 89.8 million children across the nation. The initiative includes a teacher's guide, a colouring sheet, a kindness pledge that children can sign, a full-colour wall poster, an engaging 23-minute video, and an insert listing easy ways teachers and schools can encourage students to help animals.

Image: Instagram/@farahkhankunder