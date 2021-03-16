'Proud of the team': Adarsh Gourav is elated over 'The White Tiger' Oscar nomination

Actor Adarsh Gourav who is garnering appreciation for his phenomenal acting in the latest released film The White Tiger took to Instagram and expressed his delight over the film bagging an Oscar nomination. Netflix's highly accoladed film- The White Tiger received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Adarsh who played the role of Balram Halwai, a driver in the film shared a post while praising the director Ramin Bahrani.

Adarsh Gourav shares happiness over Oscar nomination

The film shares the category with other marvelous movies like Borat Subsequent, The Father, Nomadland, One Night in Miami and its surely going to be a tedious job for the jury to decide the winner. While sharing his happiness on the same, the actor wrote, " Officially part of an Oscar-nominated film! Ramin Bahrani! You are a legend! So proud of the entire team!! Congratulations everyone!" The film has been extremely special for actress Priyanka Chopra as she not only announced her own film's nomination but also became the owner of the first Indian-origin Production House to be nominated for Oscar's Best Adapted Screenplay.

Apart from Adarsh, Priyanka also shared her happiness over bagging a nomination in Oscars while thanking the director. "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud," (sic) she tweeted. Apart from Oscars, the film also added another feather to its cap after Adarsh Gourav recently got nominated for a BAFTA.

The actor while speaking to PTI, said that he was at the gym when he got the news and was completely taken by surprise. Speaking about his nomination, Adarsh Gourav told PTI, "This is unbelievable. It is surreal... I was at the gym. I just found out about the nomination." The White Tiger is an adaptation of 2008's novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. The film chronicles the journey of Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), and his rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival. Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Rajkumar Rao's character Ashok.