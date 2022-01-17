Actor-dancer Madhuri Dixit, who is known for her glamorous looks and versatility, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture while mourning Pandit Birju Maharaj’s death. The actor, who is also a trained dancer, thanked the legendary dancer for the ‘intricacies of dance and abhinay’ that he taught her. After late dancer Saroj Khan, Madhuri always looked up to Birju Maharaj for his career graph.

Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was known for carrying forward the legacy of Lucknow Gharana, passed away on January 17, 2022. The legendary artiste breathed his last at night at the age of 83. He was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan by the Indian government for his contribution to Indian art.

His grandson Swaransh Mishra confirmed the news via a social media post. "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt. Birju Maharaj Ji," he wrote in the note.

"The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th Jan 2022. Pray for the departed soul... Grief-stricken: Maharaj family", he added.

Madhuri Dixit, Kamal Haasan recall old memories with Pandit Birju Maharaj

While several Bollywood stars are expressing their grief on social media while calling it an end of an era, Madhuri shared her fond memories with the late dancer on Instagram.

She shared a throwback picture and expressed her tribute, "He was a legend but had a child-like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance, and grace."

For the unversed, the late dancer had choreographed the actor for songs like Kahe Chedhe Mohe from Devdas, Jagaave Saari Raina from Dedh Ishqiya. Apart from Madhuri, actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his popular film Viswaroopam.

The picture showed Kamal Haasan learning the steps under the supervision of the late dancer. While captioning the picture, Kamal wrote, "Pandit Birju Maharaj, the unparalleled dancer, has passed away."

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a beautiful portrait of the dancer on her Instagram stories and wrote, “A Legend.”

Janhvi's Dhadak co-actor Ishaan Khatter also penned his condolence and wrote, "A life that cannot be summed up in words.

Pt. Birju Maharaj’s life was a gift to the world. The energy he created with his art will live on forever. He is the root of which countless branches were born.Taa thaee tat - Om tat sat...May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Other stars to pay tribute were Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Subhash Ghai, Sophie Choudry, and more.

More about the legendary dancer

Birju Maharaj belonged to the well-known Lucknow Gharana of Kathak. He was born on February 4, 1938, in Lucknow and was named Pandit Brijmohan Mishra. Apart from Kathak, he was also a well-known classical singer.

His father and teacher Achchan Maharaj, uncle Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj were also well-known artists. He choreographed several iconic songs in various films including Umrao Jaan, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and more. He also provided music in Satyajit Ray's film Shatranj Ke Khiladi. In 1983, Birju Maharaj was awarded Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian art.

