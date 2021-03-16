Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda Cannot Stop Smiling As They Enjoy Time Together In Delhi

On March 15, 2021, Pulkit Samrat took to his official Instagram handle and shared a selfie picture featuring himself and his girlfriend and actor, Kriti Kharbanda. In the picture, Pulkit and Kriti can be seen enjoying their private time together in Delhi. They flashed their bright smiles while posing for the camera in the late evening. Pulkit simply dropped a red heart in the caption.

Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda have a gala time in Delhi

In the picture, Pulkit can be seen sporting a white t-shirt, while Kriti donned a white shirt and a sweater. Pulkit’s hair is side-parted and a little messy. Whereas Kriti’s casual look was elegant as she kohled up her eyes and wore a glossy nude lipstick. She added big bangled earrings to complete her look and pulled her hair back in a ponytail.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, Kriti was quick enough to like the picture and dropped a red heart in response to his post. Many of his friends and fans too, rushed to drop lovely comments. His Fukrey co-actor, Manjot Singh commented, “Such a happy picture. Actually happiest” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “Cute goals” with several heart-eyed face emojis. Another one wrote, “My favourite couple” with a pair of red hearts. A user commented, “pretty kharbanda” with a string of emoticons. Another one simply called them ‘cuties’ and dropped several kissing face emoticons.

Pulkit is an active Instagram user as he often treats his fans and followers with snaps with his girlfriend. On March 10, 2021, he dropped a pair of pictures where he can be seen enjoying dinner with Kriti and his friends, Arpita Jerath and Meenal Paliwal. In the picture, he can be seen having a gala time with his favourite women as they laughed open-heartedly. As for the caption, he wrote, “’t was a womaniya divas with these divas!” with red hearts.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda could be seen twinning together in black outfits as they celebrated International Women’s Day. Pulkit sported a black shirt and a pair of grey coloured trousers. Kriti Kharabanda wore an off-shoulder printed black outfit. Many of their fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

