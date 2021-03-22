Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Share Pictures From Brother Ullas Samrat's Wedding

Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his brother, Ullas Samrat’ wedding. The wedding functions were also attended by Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana star, Kriti Kharbanda. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda seemed to have a lot of fun at the wedding functions as they danced and participated in all the wedding functions. The pictures and videos of the same have gone viral among the fans of the couple.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda attend Ullas Samrat's wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared a number of pictures on their social media handles from the wedding that took place over the weekend. Pulkit Samrat was seen being quirky and dancing with his boy gang with a red dupatta as they were being filmed. The whole gang was seen clad in shades of black and navy blue suits and sherwani. Check out the video of the same below.

Pulkit Samrat also gave a sneak peek from the functions that took place on the wedding morning. In a short video, Pulkit''s sister, Riddhi Samrat, was seen carrying a matka (pot) on her head for a ceremony. Check out the video of the same below.

In another story, Pulkit revealed that their sister, Ria Samrat, too performed the ceremony. Check out the video of the same below.

In another story, Pulkit Samrat's brother, Ullas was seen at his Haldi ceremony. His wife, Arpita was also seen in the frame. The ceremony took place at Karma LakeLands, as per the geotag on the story. Check out the video of the same below.

Another story on Pulkit Samrat's IG was seen from the Haldi ceremony of Pulkit Samrat's brother. in the story, Ullas' wife, Arpita. was seen covered in Haldi. Check out the video of the same below.

Pulkit also upload a picture of Kriti Kharbanda being goofy. In the story, she was seen applying makeup on Ullas' face. Check out the post of the same below.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda also uploaded a picture of themselves together at the function. The duo wore matching outfits and looked fabulous together. Check out the post of the same below.

