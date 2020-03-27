Pulkit Samrat Decides To Document His Life During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

The Coronavirus outbreak has made a significant advance in India. The Government of India as a precautionary measure urged all the citizens to stay at home. The Bollywood celebrities are also leaving no stone unturned to abide by the rules of the Prime Minister of India. Recently, Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat decided to capture his 21-days Coronavirus lockdown in collaboration with a news website.

Pulkit Samrat, when initially approached by the news website to document his life, the actor was overwhelmed. He said that 21-days is a really long time and he doesn’t know what he is going to do for the next three weeks. However, at last, he agreed and also mentioned that it would be interesting to document it.

The video of Pulkit Samrat lockdown for day 1 started with the actor vlogging in his in-house gym. He started by talking about the happenings of the world and how Coronavirus has changed everything. The actor then went to call it an apocalypse movie as he mentioned that when he woke up today, the noise on the streets was missing. Pulkit Samrat added that for the first time, since the day he has been in Mumbai, he could hear birds chirping.

Also Read| Pulkit Samrat's April 2020 releases have been pushed forward because of COVID-19

Talking about birds chirping, the actor went on to say that he realised that how fast-paced one’s life has been till now and this sudden stop on our day-to-day lives has made it possible for us to enjoy such moments which we had been missing for a long now. Pulkit Samrat talked about how Coronavirus has forced us to stay home and he knows that it could be tough as people are conditioned to be productive. He then mocked the situation, as he went on to tag Coronavirus as Bigg Boss and saying that Bigg Boss has ordered us all to stay at home.

Also Read| Pimpri Chinchwad: 3 COVID-19 patients test negative, to go home

Also Read| Second COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar as man tests positive

Talking about his plans for the 21 days, he said that he is looking forward to helping the less privileged people and also try to make this an everyday habit. Giving an example of how he is practising social distancing, Pulkit Samrat said that he sat for fifteen minutes and did nothing. He talked about how anxious he felt during this time but he managed to do so. Pulkit Samrat ended the vlog by giving some tips on how to cope with anxiety and restlessness during this time. He said, 'Play with your dog, talk to your loved ones or just try to indulge yourself in a fun activity'.

Also Read| MS Dhoni joins COVID-19 battle, makes a monetary donation to daily wage labourers in Pune

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.