Pulkit Samrat Is In Party Mode Ahead Of His Film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Release; View Post

Actor Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram handle on Friday and shared his current mood ahead of the release of his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi on March 26 which also stars Rana Daggubati, Zoya Hussain, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles. The film is directed by Prabhu Solomon and will be the first trilingual film release of 2021. In the post, Pulkit mentioned that he is in the mood to "dance and whistle and scream and jump". Take a look at Pulkit's post and what his fans reacted to it.

Pulkit Samrat unveils official Haathi Mere Saathi poster

Pulkit Samrat is gearing up for the release of his upcoming wildlife entertainer Haathi Mere Saathi (titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu). He shared the film's official poster on Friday, featuring the elephants while the official trailer has also been released a week ago. He wrote on Instagram, "Here's presenting to you the main heroes of our film!

Come back to the theatres and watch 2021's first trilingual film! Watch the trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi today!". Take a look at the post he shared below.

Haathi Mere Saathi official trailer released; Pulkit Samrat shares character stills

Haathi Mere Saahi's official trailer was released on March 4. Pulkit Samrat also took to his Instagram account to share stills of his character from the film. The trailer of the movie has already crossed 9 million views on YouTube. Pulkit will play the role of Shankar in the film. He shared a still of his and Rana's character atop elephants in the film and wrote on Instagram, "Loving the endearing bond between a man and the elephant! Watch the trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi today!" Take a look at his post and the official trailer for the film here.

A look at Pulkit Samrat's movies

Pulkit Samrat made his acting debut in Bollywood with the film Bittoo Boss alongside Amita Pathak. He gained prominence for his role as Vikas "Hunny" Gulati in the comedy film Fukrey (2013) alongside Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha. He also reprised his role in the sequel Fukrey Returns (2017). Some other Pulkit Samrat's movies are Sanam Re, Pagalpanti, Junooniyat, Taish, Dolly Ki Doli, O Teri and Veere Di Wedding.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.