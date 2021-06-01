Pulkit Samrat Is Longing For Reunion With Cast Of 'Fukrey 3'

Actor Pulkit Samrat had starred in the 2013 film Fukrey as Hunny along with his boy gang Varun Sharma as Choocha, Manjot Singh as Lalli, and Ali Fazal as Zafar. After the success of the film, the actors reprised their roles in the sequel Fukrey Returns in 2017 which was a blockbuster hit. The third installment in the franchise Fukrey 3 went on the floors in March and Pulkit Samrat has now shared that he like many other fans was longing for the reunion to happen.

Pulkit Samrat longs for Fukrey 3 Reunion

Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram handle on Monday, May 31, to share that he was waiting for Fukrey 3 reunion. The 37-year-old actor had shared a collage of moments with his cast members behind the scenes as well as onscreen. Apart from the four friends, the picture also featured Richa Chadha who played Bholi Punjaban & Pankaj Tripathi who essayed the role of Pandit in the previous movies. The collage read the words: "THE R.E.U.N.I.O.N WE WANT" and the words resembled the FRIENDS REUNION which aired on HBO Max on May 29. To express the indescribable love between them, the Sanam Re actor simply added a red heart emoticon in the caption along with "#Fukrey3".

The fans have been longing for the reunion ever since the announcement of the sequel. Many expressed the same in the comments and one wrote "Badly wanted reunion". The other one wrote in Hindi, "I'm super excited I want to watch Fukrey 3 very soon". Many others wrote "waiting" along with several red hearts, heart eyes, and fire emoticons.

About Fukrey 3 cast and release date

Just like the previous films, Fukrey 3 will feature Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi. In an interview with Pinkvilla, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba had shared a few details about the film. When asked how will this film be different from the first two parts, Lamba said that when the film turned into a second part and then a third one, the stakes became high. He said the fun, humour, and nuances remained similar to Fukrey 1 as the characters were the same. However, he did add there were a lot of layers this time and new problems will come in front of them, and how they solve it will be the story. The release of the film is not revealed yet but earlier in March, Pulkit had shared about the commencement of the shooting.

