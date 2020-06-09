Pulkit Samrat's Next 'Suswagatam Khushamameed' Set To Start Production Soon? Read Here

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, all films and shows have halted their production owing to the government-imposed lockdown. Now that the government is easing the lockdown and with unlock 1.0 already in effect, a lot of production houses have started charting their plans for resuming production. Amid all this, actor Pulkit Samrat's upcoming drama titled Suswagatam Khushamameed is also set to go on the floors soon.

Pulkit Samrat's Suswagatam Khushamameed to go on floors soon

Pulkit Samrat's film aims to spread a message of love, friendship, and compassion. The actor was reportedly signed up for two films by a production house and the first one to go on the floors will be Suswagatam Khushamameed.

In a report by a news website, actor Pulkit Samrat said that the film will have all the elements to entertain the viewers with humour and also engage them emotionally. He said that he is waiting for his character to step out of paper and spread love when it comes alive on the screen.

In the same report, the film's director added that Suswagatam Khushamameed will be a wholesome entertainer and will have an underlying message about social harmony and the power of love. Talking about the challenges he will face, director Dhiraj Kumar said that he will have to assimilate the varied etiquettes and cultures of both cities through his character and bring it alive on-screen in a humorous way. The director stated that the writer Manish Kishore has written a beautiful script and said that it is now his responsibility to bring that script to life.

Kumar said that he is working with an excellent team and is confident of the outcome. Talking about Pulkit Samrat playing the lead, he said that it is an added advantage for the makers. Explaining the reason for it, the director revealed that Pulkit is a Delhi boy and is already familiar with the city's discreet lingo and culture.

Suswagatam Khushamameed is set to be helmed by Dhiraj Kumar and is written by Manish Kishore. It will reportedly be shot in Delhi and Lucknow. The film is set to be a fun and quirky drama about social harmony and depicts how love is the strongest thing that can conquer anything.

