Pulkit Samrat On Being Happy And Not Attaching That Happiness To Any Condition

Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat recently opened up about being happy and how work had found a new place in his life post-pandemic. He also shared that he was excited to come back to work after the lockdown was lifted. Read on to know what the actor shared about his experiences.

Pulkit Samrat on not taking his work for granted

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Pulkit Samrat talked about how elated and excited he was to work as during the entire lockdown, he was at home and was dying to go out and work. He then stated that he felt blessed that he had work at hand and added that whosoever gets a chance to work, it is a blessing and one should not take it for granted. The Dolly Ki Doli actor also shared his feelings about the concept of hits and flops and stated that there was no point in it. He elaborated that there was no point in this concept when he was sitting at home during lockdown despite giving a hit.

Pulkit Samrat then shared his definition of happiness and stated that at the end of the day, it was about one being happy and not attaching that happiness to a condition where one would stay happy only if the conditions favoured them. He then added that one was blessed if they have a good family and if they wake up every morning. He further continued that one was blessed if all the people they know are alive and well.

Pulkit Samrat’s movies

Pulkit Samrat began his acting career in the television industry and later made his Bollywood debut with the movie, Bittoo Boss. He then received a breakthrough in his career through the movie Fukrey for which he received immense love and appreciation. He later went on to appear in movies such as Jai Ho, Dolly Ki Doli, Sanam Re, Fukrey Returns, Veere Ki Wedding, 3 Storeys, Bangistan and others. Pulkit Samrat’s upcoming movies include Haathi Mere Saathi, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The actor has also begun prepping up for the third instalment of his popular movie, Fukrey.

