Pulkit Samrat Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot; Gets Congratulations From All Corners

Bollywood actors are occasionally trying to create awareness against COVID-19 and have been urging people to register for the vaccination. Actor Pulkit Samrat informed his fans that he got vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, May 5 and also urged everyone to get their shots for the same in a social media post.

Pulkit Samrat gets vaccinated for COVID-19

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pulkit shared a picture of himself getting vaccinated at a dispensary. In the caption, he wrote, "#Jab We Met. This is our best form of defence. Be safe. # GetVaccinated." The actor was adhering to all the safety precautions while getting vaccination as he was seen wearing a mask as well as a face shield.

Reactions to Pulkit Samrat's Instagram post

Fans of the actor applauded him for getting the vaccine and dropped a ton of heart and fire emojis in the comments. Netizens also asked the actor to stay safe and to take care of himself. Sophie Choudhary also applauded the actor by dropping in some clapping emojis in the comments. Take a look.

A sneak peek into Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

Recently, Pulkit shared a video and in the caption, he said that this is a part of the challenge given by his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. He jokingly warned Kirti that she would have to pay for daring him to post the video which showed Pulkit Samrat's face edited on Kirti's body dancing to Pallo Latke from the movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. Check it out.

A look at Pulkit Samrat's upcoming movies

Pulkit will soon be seen in Prabhu Solomon's Haathi Mere Saathi alongside Rana Daggubati and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The movie which was scheduled to release on March 26, 2021, was pushed for a later date since the number of coronavirus cases increased in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai leading to slashing of occupancies in theatres. The updated release date of the movie has not been announced yet. Apart from that, Pulkit will also be seen in the third instalment of his superhit Bollywood comedy film Fukrey 3 and Suswagatam Khushamadeed opposite Isabelle Kaif.

