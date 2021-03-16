Pulkit Samrat Relaxes On The Bed As He Speaks About His Exhausting Day; See Post

Sanam Re actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram on March 12, 2021, to share an early morning post. In the post, he can be seen relaxing by lying down on the bed. He is seen donning a blue t-shirt and is tucked in his white quilt. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “finally in bed.. long long day… and night!” He added, “two cities, two shoots, one flight, four meetings and some hell wrecking workout”. Take a look at the post below.

Pulkit Samrat's upcoming movies

Apart from this post, Pulkit Sharma goes to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a sneak peek into his personal and professional life. He took to Instagram to share photos of his upcoming movie Haathi Mere Sathi. The film Haathi Mere Sathi also stars Rana Duggabati, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in lead roles. The film is shot in Hindi and Telugu. The trailer of the movie has crossed over 4 million views on YouTube. Apart from his upcoming movie, he will soon be seen in the upcoming film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed starring Isa Kaif.

Kaadan is the Tamil name for the film, Aranya is the Telugu name, and Haathi Mere Saathi is the Hindi name. The movie will be helmed by Prabhu Solomon and will focus on animal cruelty, and it will be filmed in forests for the most part. Pulkit introduced his character and shared a picture on Instagram. While introducing his character, the actor wrote in his caption "Meet Shankar..Good heart, Yeda dimaag!". Take a look at the post below.

Pulkit also shared a picture of himself getting a haircut. Seeing the post, fans found it too adorable because of the expression he gave in the picture. In the post, he parted his hair on one side and captioned it as, "Mummy mujhe haircut nahin karwana" which means that he doesn't want to get a hair cut. He further shared a picture of himself working out at the gym. He donned a white vest and grey ripped sweatpants. He was seen striking a pose with the equipment while working on his core strength. Take a look at Pulkit Samrat's photos from his respective Instagram handle.

