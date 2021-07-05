Pulkit Samrat Shares Big Key To Get Workout Results; Beau Kriti Goes 'all-hearts'

Pulkit Samrat recently gave his fans a sneak peek at his gym session in which he showcased his intense look while working out. He also shared a piece of important workout advice to get the best results. The moment his workout photo surfaced on the internet, fans began applauding his intense workout regime. Pulkit Samrat’s post also witnessed a cute reaction from his girlfriend and actor Kriti Kharbanda.

Pulkit Samrat’s intense workout regime

Taking to Instagram, Fukrey fame Pulkit Samrat recently posted a glimpse of himself lifting weights with an intense look on his face. He can also be seen lying down while wearing a white tank top. In the caption, he shared a piece of advice regarding workouts and stated how it should be done ‘One day at a time’. He further stated how one needs to be mindful while working out and revealed how it was the one big key to results. Next to it, he also added the hashtag, ‘train dirty eat clean’.

Pulkit Samrat, who has over 1 Million followers on Instagram, received numerous likes and comments on his latest post. Many fans took to his latest post and showered heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their love for him while many others added fire emojis to show how hot he looked in his recent post. One of the fans also dropped in a compliment of his workout session and called it ‘fantastic’. Even Pulkit Samrat’s beau, Kriti Kharbanda was mesmerized with his post as she commented with heart-eyed emojis. Check out some of the reactions to Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram post.





Pulkit Samrat’s movies

Pulkit Samrat began his acting journey in 2012 from Supavitra Babul’s movie, Bittoo Boss in which he was seen opposite actor Amita Pathak. He then received a breakthrough in his career when his movie, Fukrey got released and he went on to become a part of numerous other movies that soon gained him a massive fan following. Some of his other movies include Jai Ho, Bangistan, Dolly Ki Doli, Fukrey Returns, Veerey Ki Wedding, O Teri, Sanam Re and man more. He was last seen in the movie, Haathi Mere Saathi in which he featured alongside some of the talented movie actors namely Rana Daggubati, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain, Anant Mahadevan, etc. The movie got released this year on March 26 after being delayed initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: PULKIT SAMRAT'S INSTAGRAM

