Pulkit Samrat Shares Fukrey BTS Pics With His 'Bhai' Varun Sharma

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma were first seen together in Fukrey in 2013. They played the roles of two best friends Vikas "Hunny" Gulati and Dilip "Choocha" Singh and reprised them in the sequel. The duo earned immense appreciation for their performances. Now, Pulkit has shared a behind-the-scenes picture with his co-star Varun.

Pulkit Samrat has more than a million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He recently shared a collage photo with Varun Sharma from their time on the sets of Fukrey Returns. In one image, Varun is seen smiling as Pulkit's back is towards the camera. In another pic, Pulkit is holding Varun by his neck as they are having some fun time while shooting. Cheeky lines can also be seen written behind them on a wall. Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Bhai Bhai" as he called Varun Sharma his brother. Check out his post below.

Pulkit Samrat's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left red heart, fire, and heart eyes emoticons in the comment section. Some praised the actors and even called them the "number one" duo on-screen with demanding more of them together. Take a look at a few replies below.

Along with Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat in Fukrey, the cast also includes Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, and Richa Chadha. The original and the sequel received mostly positive reviews for its comic timing, performances, and story. Fukrey 3 is also in development.

Fukrey follows four college friends as they chase their dream with an unconventional method of betting. They take a loan from a tough-talking Punjabi female don. Chaos ensues as they fail to pay it back on time.

Fukrey Returns continues the story as the Punjabi don is ready for revenge with the four friends. All of them also get mixed up in politics. Together they form a bond with the rival don to take on a corrupt politician.

