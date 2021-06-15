Pulkit Samrat Shares Montage Video To Mark 8 Years Of 'Fukrey'; Watch

Actor Pulkit Samrat recently took to social media to share a special montage video celebrating 8 years of the film Fukrey. In the video shared, a series of BTS pictures have been put together along with posters, and a few snips from the film. The actor has also mentioned the cast and crew of the film including Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha, amongst others. The film was a major success at the box office and is considered amongst a few of the best Bollywood comedies, even today.

Pulkit Samrat celebrates 8 years of Fukrey

Actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram stories to remember the comedy film Fukrey, which proved as a breakthrough project for him and his co-star, Varun Sharma. The actor shared a specially curated montage with numerous fun pictures from the film and its making. In one of the pictures, he was seen posing with Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Manjot Singh, who also played a key role in the film. They were all seen posing with quirky expressions on their faces, giving the picture a humorous touch. The video also features a few stills from the song Ambarsariya, which was a huge hit at the time of its release.

Pulkit Samrat has added a yellow background to match the theme of the film and has also added the hashtag ‘#8YEARSOFFUKREY’ to mark the special occasion. He has also added the song Ambarsariya in the background, giving it a nostalgic touch. Have a look at the montage video here.

The film Fukrey released in the year 2013 and enjoyed a successful run at the box office. The plot of the film revolved around the life of four young men- Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, who are on a quest to make easy money as soon as possible. The film has been directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamb and was written by Vipul Vig. Have a look at the trailer here.

