Pulkit Samrat Shares New 'avatar'; Beau Kriti Can't Stop Laughing

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, who is known to share quirky pictures and videos on Instagram, recently posted a video of his new 'Avatar'. His girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda laughed over it. Take a look at Pulkit Samrat flaunting his chiselled body on Instagram.

Pulkit took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself. He used an app to make his face move according to the lyrics of the song Shape of You by Ed Sheeran. The picture was from one of his photoshoots where he flaunted his well-built body. Pulkit wrote that he was loving the new Avatar of himself. Take a look at Pulkit Samrat's Instagram video.

Reactions to Pulkit Samrat's new avatar

Several celebrities commented on Pulkit's video with laughing emojis. Kriti Kharbanda wrote 'Yaar' exclaiming that the video is hilarious. He replied to her saying that he is a fabulous singer. Celebrity makeup artist Mehak Oberoi also laughed at the video. Pulkit wrote that he was multi-talented. Many fans called him cute and wrote that the video was 'superb'. Other fans flooded the comment section with fire and laughing emojis. Take a look at some reactions to Pulkit's brand new avatar.

Image source: Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

A sneak peek into Pulkit Samrat's Instagram

Pulkit shared a picture of himself getting a haircut. Fans found it adorable because of the expression he gave in the picture. He parted his hair on one side and wrote, "Mummy mujhe haircut nahin karwana" which means that he doesn't want to get his hair cut. He also shared a picture of himself working out in his gym. He wore a white Ganji and grey ripped sweatpants. He was seen posing with the equipment while working on his core strength. Take a look at Pulkit Samrat's photos from his Instagram.

He also shared a picture of himself with his husky Drogo. He was seen shaking hands with his pet dog and wrote that he is missing him. He also mentioned that he wishes he could travel the entire world with the dog. He shared a BTS picture of his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. He was seen hanging onto cables while doing a scene. He wrote, "Just hangin’ there" in his caption. Take a look at Pulkit Samrat's photos here.

