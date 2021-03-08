Pulkit Samrat Wishes All The Special Ladies In His Life With A Collage And Witty Caption

Pulkit Samrat celebrated Women's Day in his own unique way. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with all the important women in his life and wished them a Happy Women's Day with an interesting caption, hinting at a recent social media trend. See the sweet post by Pulkit Samrat on the occasion of Women's Day.

Pulkit Samrat celebrates Women's Day

Pulkit Samrat shared a photo on Instagram that featured all the important women in his life. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote that these women were his strength and that he was blessed to have these beautiful strong souls in his life. He further added that he would be incomplete without them and wouldn't be the man he is today. He thanked them for being a part of his life. The pictures included women like Pulkit Samrat's girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, his mother, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actress and producer Divya Khosla Kumar and his other friends and family. Pulkit Samrat's girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda reacted to the photo and commented Epic.

Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's photos of the all special women in his life

Fans quickly reacted to Pulkit Samrat's photo of all the special women in his life. They reacted by filling the comment section with heart emojis. One fan commented that all the women in the picture were beautiful and that he was blessed. While another fan commented that his photo with his girlfriend Kirti Kharbanda was very cute.

Pulkit Samrat shares photos of his upcoming movie

Pulkit Sharma recently took to Instagram to share photos of his upcoming movie Haathi Mere Sathi. Haathi Mere Sathi also stars Rana Duggabati, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. The movie was shot in Telugu and Hindi. The trailer of the movie has crossed 4 million views on YouTube. Pulkit Sharma introduced his character and shared a picture on Instagram. While introducing his character, Pulkit in his caption wrote "Meet Shankar..Good heart, Yeda dimaag!".

A quick look at Pulkit Samrat's movies

Pulkit Samrat made his Bollywood debut with Bitto Boss. He later went on to star in Fukrey as Hunny which was a commercial success as reprised his role in Fukrey Returns. Some other Pulkit Samrat's movies are Sanam Re, Pagalpanti, Junooniyat, Taish, Dolly Ki Doli and O Teri.

