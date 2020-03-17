The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pulkit Samrat's April 2020 Releases Have Been Pushed Forward Because Of COVID-19

Bollywood News

In an interview with a media publication, Pulkit Samrat shared his views on the threat of Coronavirus. Here is what he said. Read to know more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pulkit Samrat

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has shared his thoughts on the Coronavirus scare. The actor in an interview with a media publication spoke about the effect of Coronavirus on the film industry. Pulkit Samrat has two films lined up for the year 2020 - Haathi Mere Saathi and Taish. The release date of both his films has been pushed forward due to the threat of Coronavirus.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat's BTS Video From 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Is Too Cute To Miss

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat Gushes Over Kriti Kharbanda, Calls Her 'cutest Date Ever'

Pulkit Samrat spoke about COVID-19

Along with the entire world, Bollywood has also been facing a lot of issues because of Coronavirus. Pulkit Samrat in an interview with a media publication spoke about how things have changed due to Coronavirus. Pulkit Samrat called this a crazy situation and he also urged everyone to be keep calmed and to stay informed. On being asked about how life has changed after the Coronavirus pandemic, Pulkit Samrat said that being someone who is always busy he is trying to appreciate that he got to take some time out for himself which he wanted for a long time. 

When Pulkit Samrat was asked about the precautions that he was taking Pulkit Samrat said that he is following the instructions that he was taught as a child. Pulkit Samrat added that he is making sure that everything at home is sanitized, and everyone is safe. Considering the changing situation at his work, Pulkit Samrat said that his film Haathi Mere Saathi was scheduled to hit the screens on April 2 but has been pushed ahead due to the COVID-19. Adding further Pulkit Samrat said that his film Taish was also supposed to release in April but it has also been pushed further. 

Pulkit Samrat spoke about how he is social distancing himself. Pulkit said that he never gets bored at home. He added that his dog Drogo is entertaining and the two of them are busy throughout the day. In his free time, he likes to play guitar and games like Blokus, Monopoly and Go Sushi. 

Also Read: 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Teaser Out: Rana Daggubati & Pulkit Samrat's Film Excites Fans

Also Read: Salman Khan Ropes In Pulkit Samrat, Daisy Shah For 'Bulbul Marriage Hall'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
Centre
GOVT ISSUES ADVISORY ON QUARANTINE
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Anurag
ANURAG THAKUR SLAMS RAHUL GANDHI