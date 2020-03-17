Pulkit Samrat's April 2020 Releases Have Been Pushed Forward Because Of COVID-19

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has shared his thoughts on the Coronavirus scare. The actor in an interview with a media publication spoke about the effect of Coronavirus on the film industry. Pulkit Samrat has two films lined up for the year 2020 - Haathi Mere Saathi and Taish. The release date of both his films has been pushed forward due to the threat of Coronavirus.

Pulkit Samrat spoke about COVID-19

Along with the entire world, Bollywood has also been facing a lot of issues because of Coronavirus. Pulkit Samrat in an interview with a media publication spoke about how things have changed due to Coronavirus. Pulkit Samrat called this a crazy situation and he also urged everyone to be keep calmed and to stay informed. On being asked about how life has changed after the Coronavirus pandemic, Pulkit Samrat said that being someone who is always busy he is trying to appreciate that he got to take some time out for himself which he wanted for a long time.

When Pulkit Samrat was asked about the precautions that he was taking Pulkit Samrat said that he is following the instructions that he was taught as a child. Pulkit Samrat added that he is making sure that everything at home is sanitized, and everyone is safe. Considering the changing situation at his work, Pulkit Samrat said that his film Haathi Mere Saathi was scheduled to hit the screens on April 2 but has been pushed ahead due to the COVID-19. Adding further Pulkit Samrat said that his film Taish was also supposed to release in April but it has also been pushed further.

Pulkit Samrat spoke about how he is social distancing himself. Pulkit said that he never gets bored at home. He added that his dog Drogo is entertaining and the two of them are busy throughout the day. In his free time, he likes to play guitar and games like Blokus, Monopoly and Go Sushi.

