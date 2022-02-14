Pulwama Attack: Kangana & Akshay Pay Homage To 40 Martyrs On 3rd Anniversary Of The Attack

It has been three years since 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in the deadly 2019 Pulwama terror attacks on security forces, leaving the entire nation mourning for the brave hearts. Now, on the third anniversary of the attack, actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and paid tribute to the soldiers while praying for their departed souls. Three years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst Pakistan-backed terror attacks in J&K's Pulwama.

February 14 is observed as a black day for India as the country had lost 40 Bravehearts. On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked the CRPF convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kangana Ranaut pays homage to Pulwama attack martyrs

The suicide bomber was a 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses, in which around 2,500 personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at around 3.15 p.m., resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.

Remembering the soldiers who laid their lives, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of the soldiers while praying for their departed souls. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Salute to the martyrs”, along with folded hand emoticon.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy gearing up for the upcoming film titled Tiku Weds Sheru which will mark her debut venture as a producer. The film stars seasoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actor Avneet Kaur, who will be making her debut on the big screen as a lead actor. She will also be seen hosting Ekta Kapoor's recently launched reality show Lock Upp.

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Martyrs of Pulwama attack

Akshay Kumar also extended his tribute with a heartfelt post on Twitter. While saluting their love towards the nation, the actor wrote, "My heartfelt tribute to all our brave soldiers who lost their lives on this day in Pulwama. We will always remain indebted to them and their families for their supreme sacrifice."

My heartfelt tribute to all our brave soldiers who lost their lives on this day in Pulwama. We will always remain indebted to them and their families for their supreme sacrifice 🙏🏻 #PulwamaAttack — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2022

Post the attack, in October 2020, in a shocking admission, a senior Pakistani Minister admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in India. Meanwhile, tensions had escalated between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that the security forces have been given permission to choose the timing, place, and nature of their response to the Pulwama terror attack.

India then launched a counter-terror airstrike against a JeM training camp. In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the IAF jets bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan and avenged the Pulwama terrorist attack.

Image: Instagram/KanganaRanaut/PTI/AkshayKumar-Twitter