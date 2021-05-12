Pune Police Thank Jacqueline Fernandez For Her Generous Contribution Amid COVID Pandemic

During the current pandemic situation in India and Maharashtra, actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been helping the needy in various ways. She had recently contributed to the Pune Police Foundation. Pune Police took to their official Twitter handle and thanked Jacqueline Fernandez for her generous donation amidst the pandemic.

Pune Police thank Jacqueline Fernandez for her contribution

Pune Police took to their official Twitter handle and shared the news of Jacqueline Fernandez's donation with everyone. They tagged the Twitter handle of Jacqueline Fernandez and thanked her for her contribution to Pune Police Foundation. Pune Police also mentioned that her kind gesture will go a long way for their team who are performing their duties. The official tweet by Pune Police read as, “Pune Police thanks @Asli_Jacqueline for her generous contribution towards the Pune Police Foundation. Your kind gesture will go a long way for our team that continues to perform their duties on the frontline in this pandemic. #WeAreTogether @CPPuneCity @Asli_Jacqueline”.

Jacqueline also shared the tweet on her Twitter handle and praised the Pune Police. She tweeted by saying, “I salute @PuneCityPolice who have been tirelessly working on the frontline and contributing selflessly in our fight with Covid 19. We are in this together” Here is a look at the tweets by Pune Police and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Pune Police thanks @Asli_Jacqueline for her generous contribution towards the Pune Police Foundation. Your kind gesture will go a long way for our team that continues to perform their duties on the frontline in this pandemic.#WeAreTogether@CPPuneCity@Asli_Jacqueline — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) May 12, 2021

I salute @PuneCityPolice who have been tirelessly working on the frontline and contributing selflessly in our fight with Covid 19. We are in this together 💪🏻 https://t.co/5PtEbC46fo — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) May 12, 2021

As soon as Pune Police and Jacqueline Fernandez shared the news with everyone, her fans took to the thread of the tweet and praised the actor for her kind gesture. Various fans praised the good health of all the frontline workers and police while others called her donation excellent work. Many fans called her a sweet soul and shared that they are proud of her. Here is a look at some of the reactions to Jacqueline Fernandez's donation.

You are really doing a Great job @Asli_Jacqueline 🤗. Always Keep doing good work My Angel 😊 — jacquelinef143_mydreamgirl 👰🏻💕 (@Jacquelinef143M) May 12, 2021

salute 🙏they are real hero — Kapil Joshi (@KapilJo71567815) May 12, 2021

She is such a sweet soul ☺️ — 🥀💕 (@jacquenf_143) May 12, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez distributes food to the needy during the pandemic

Covid cases in Maharashtra have come down in the past few days as the authorities are working hard to curb the spread of the virus. Jacqueline Fernandez recently launched her YOLO foundation. She has partnered with several NGOs to help people during the pandemic. On May 6, the actor went on to distribute food to the needy in partnership with the Roti Bank foundation. She also took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her preparing and distributing food to needy people. Here is a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram.

