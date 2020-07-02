Punit Malhotra celebrates 10 years of 'I Hate Luv Storys' with BTS pictures

As the romantic drama I hate Luv Storys clocked 10 years of its release, director Punit Malhotra shared a video and several BTS pictures on social media to celebrate the special day. The video comprised of a motion poster with the lead pair of the film, Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan who can be seen posing together. Later the clip hails the journey of the film as it completed 10 years.

Punit Malhotra celebrates 10 years of I Hate Luv Storys

Punit shared the video on his Instagram page where Sonam Kapoor who plays the role of Simran can be seen holding love stories in her hand while Imran who essays the character of Jay, can be seen holding a fan in the motion poster. The poster flashes on the screen with the title song I hate Love Storys which is sure to revive some old fond memories of the film and certain dialogues. While captioning the post, Punit mentioned that this film is special for him and he cannot believe that it is 10 years already.

Apart from the video, the director even shared several behind-the-scene pictures on his Instagram stories from the sets of the film. In one of the pictures, Punit shared a picture of the lead actors and informed that this was their first photoshoot. In another, the Student of the Year 2 director shared the picture from the script reading sessions. The third picture was from the shooting sets where the director can be seen explaining the scene to the actors. In the next picture, director Punit can be seen watching the scene with Imran while explaining him further.

Punit who shared the same video on his Twitter handle received love from Sonam Kapoor. The Neerja actress was the first one to comment on his post on the microblogging site. Sonam poured in her love with heart-shaped emoticons on the video.

The story of the film revolves around Jay who hates everything about love while Simran is all about romance, love, flowers, and all things pink. She falls in love with Jay, but he struggles with his feelings and is too hesitant to convey them across Simran.

