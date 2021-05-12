Punit Malhotra's Birthday Quiz: Guess The Characters From His Popular Movies

Punit Malhotra is one of the prolific filmmakers in Bollywood who has created some memorable projects in his career so far. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the movie I Hate Luv Storys in 2010 featuring Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead that went on to become a hit at the box office. It is a lesser-known fact that Punit Malhotra not only directed this film but also wrote the story. He later went on to make more such romantic drama films such as Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Student Of The Year 2. Punit Malhotra’s movies are best known for his fun and interesting characters that manage to win the hearts of the fans and often leave an impact on the audience. As Punit Malhotra’s birthday approaches, take up his birthday quiz and guess some of the memorable characters from his movies.

Punit Malhotra’s quiz

1. A popular actor plays the lead role of a young girl who loves Bollywood romances so much that her life begins to look like one. Guess the name of this character and the film.

A. Sanjana from Student Of The Year 2

B. Dia from I Hate Luv Storys

C. Vasudha from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

D. Simran from I Hate Luv Storys

2. Samir Soni essays the role of a director in this film who was best known for making romantic love stories. Guess his character and the movie name.

A. Gujral from Student Of The Year 2

B. Manav Singh from Student Of The Year 2

C. Veer Kapoor from I Hate Luv Storys

D. Kunal from I Hate Luv Storys

3. Tiger Shroff portrays the role of a young student who falls into a love triangle with two other girls. Guess the character.

A. Rohan Sachdev from Student Of The Year 2

B. Jeet Khurana from Student Of The Year 2

C. Sriram from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

D. Rahul from I Hate Luv Storys

4. It is one of the popular romantic dramas of Bollywood in which a popular actor essays the role of a social worker who becomes the love interest of the male lead of the film. Guess the movie and the name of her character.

A. Dia Sharma from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

B. Sujatha from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

C. Nidhi from I Hate Luv Storys

D. Archana Singh from Student Of The Year 2

5. A debutant actor is seen in this film essaying one of the lead roles of a mean girl who often plays pranks on the male lead but later falls in love with him.

A. Mridula Chawla from Student Of The Year 2

B. Shreya Randhawa from Student Of The Year 2

C. Shanaya Singhania from Student Of The Year

D. Tanya Israni from Student Of The Year

6. Actor Samir Soni is a part of one of Punit Malhotra’s movies in which he plays the role of a principal of a school. Guess the name of his character.

A. Prem Narayan from Student Of The Year 2

B. Gujral from Student Of The Year 2

C. Sriram from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

D. Raj Dholakia from I Hate Luv Storys

7. Shraddha Kapoor has a cameo role in one of Punit Malhotra’s movies where she appears as a young lady who meets a boy for marriage but is in love with someone else. What’s the name of her character?

A. Mia from Student Of The Year 2

B. Avantika from I Hate Luv Storys

C. Vasudha from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

D. Simran from I Hate Luv Storys

8. Actor Aditya Seal, who was last seen in the web series Forbidden Love, plays the role of an affluent boy who frequently gets in a fight with the protagonist of the film.

A. Sukesh Randhawa from Student Of The Year 2

B. Jeet Khurana from Student Of The Year 2

C. Manav Singh Randhawa from Student Of The Year 2

D. Abhishek Sharma from Student Of The Year 2



9. Known for his appearances in popular Bollywood and Kannada movies, actor Sammir Dattani essays the role of a perfect fiance to the female lead of the film. Guess the character and the film.

A. Raj Dholakia from I Hate Luv Storys

B. Manav Singh Randhawa from Student Of The Year 2

C. Jayant Pandey from I Hate Luv Storys

D. Nikhil from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

10. Manoj Pahwa, one of the phenomenal actors from the movie industry, is seen as a school coach in this film. Guess the character name along with the movie name.

A. Coach Mahipal from Student Of The Year 2

B. Coach Kuljeet from Student Of The Year 2

C. Latesh Bhai from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

D. Rajiv from I Hate Luv Storys

11. Imran Khan plays the lead role of an assistant director in this film but in real life, his character does not believe in romance and love.

A. Sriram from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

B. Nikhil from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

C. Raj Dholakia from I Hate Luv Storys

D. Jayant Pandey from I Hate Luv Storys

Answers:

1-B

2-C

3-A

4-A

5-B

6-B

7-C

8-C

9-A

10-A

11-D

