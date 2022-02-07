Punjab Elections: 'Dev D' Actor Mahie Gill & Hobby Dhaliwal To Join BJP Today

The upcoming Punjab elections seem to be getting merged with the world of showbiz. After actor Sonu Sood announced plans about his sister Malvika Sood entering the election battlefield, now an actor is also turning to politics. While Malvika Sood joined the Congress, Mahie Gill is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the polls.

Another actor from the Punjabi film industry, Hobby Dhaliwal will also be joining the party.

Actors Mahie Gill, Hobby Dhaliwal to join BJP today

As per sources, Mahie Gill and Hobby Dhaliwal will be inducted into the BJP on Monday. The formal event will be held at 11.30 AM. Haryana CM ML Khattar and Union Minister Gajindra Singh Shekhawat are expected to be present at the event.

Mahie Gill on the film front

Mahie Gill has been associated with the Hindi and Punjabi film industries for the past two decades, The 46-year-old had made her debut with the film Hawayein in 2003 and then worked in Punjabi films like Khushi Mil Gayee and Sirf Panch Din.

However, the turning point in her career took place when she was cast in the 2008 Dev.D. She had played a Punjabi woman, who rejects her childhood sweetheart after his statements on her character. The film fetched her critical acclaim and popularity.

The other important film of her career has been the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, where she has starred in all three instalments, in the role of a queen, unhappy in her marriage.

She also made an appearance in the National Award-winning Paan Singh Tomar.

Among the other films, she starred in include Dabangg, Gulaal, Not a Love Story, Bullett Raja, Wedding Anniversary, among others. Among her latest releases was the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Durgamati in 2020, where she enacted the part of a police officer.

She will next be seen in the second season of the crime series Raktanchal, alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, which is releasing on February 11.

Mahie is a single mother of a five-year-old daughter too.

Hobby Dhaliwal on the work front

Hobby Dhaliwal has been working in the film industry for the past decade. Thana Sadar, Jinde Meriye Dilaawar, Angrej, Punjabian Da King Balraj Singh, Saab Bahadar, Lahoriye, Jora 10 Numbaria, Ardaas Karaan, Manje Bistre, Ik Sandhu Hunda Si are some of his works. He had also played a part in the Anushka Sharma-starrer Hindi film Phillauri in 2017.

Punjab elections dates

The elections are set to be held on February 10. The results are scheduled to be announced on March 10.