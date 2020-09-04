Punjab Women's Panel Backs Kangana Ranaut, Condemns 'political Threats' On Free Speech

Punjab Women Commission came out in support of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on Mumbai and the city's police force which ignited backlash on social media and 'threats' from the Maharashtra government.

Speaking to Republic TV, the panel's chairperson, Manisha Gulati, said Kangana has the right to speak her mind under constitutional freedoms and condemned 'political threats' aimed at her by senior Maharashtra leaders, particularly of the ruling Shiv Sena.

"I saw her tweet. It's a democracy and she has the right to speak her mind. We talk about women empowerment so how can she be threatened. She is a good artist and is raising her voice against crime and I appreciate it. We support her and condemn the political threats she is facing," Gulati said.

READ | Kangana Ranaut Roars 'I'm Maratha' As She Highlights Films, Asks, 'what Have You Done?'

Kangana vs Maharashtra govt

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Kangana Ranaut had 'no right to stay in Mumbai' after her comments on the Mumbai police. The actress had stirred controversy while comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, claiming that she did not trust the Mumbai police and will prefer protection from the Himachal government or the Centre in the wake of her allegations of drug use in Bollywood. These controversial comments are in the wake of the ongoing probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police's comparison is usually done with Scotland yard. Mumbai police unit is a capable force and this was witnessed when then fought Coronavirus (COVID-19) in stopping its spread. 165 policemen have died due to COVID-19. If an actor makes such comments on the force, we condemn it. Those who do not feel safe living in Mumbai do not have the right to live in Mumbai or Maharashtra," he said to reporters.

In retaliation, Ranaut tweeted that she was astonished by how Mumbai had 'promoted itself from PoK to Taliban' in one day.

Kangana vs Shiv Sena

Kangana has dared the Shiv Sena to harm her as she announced that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9, after MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to the city. The Queen star then asserted that she is ‘Maratha’ as she made films on heroes of Maharashtra, like Rani Lakshmibai and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while questioning what the ‘thekedaars (contractors)’ had done for the state.

She also hit out at a news report of women Sena workers tearing a banner with her photo and highlighting the cases of the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and the Palghar Sadhus; she wrote that ‘Mumbai is addicted to blood.’

READ | Kangana Ranaut Must Face Sedition Charges, Demands Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik; NCW Steps In

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.