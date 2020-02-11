Punjabi Actor Ihana Dhillon To Play A Mother In Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Punjabi actor Ihana Dhillon, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Hate Story 4 alongside actors Karan Wahi and Urvashi Rautela, will be seen playing the role of a mother in the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film is directed by newcomer Abhishek Dudhaiya and also stars actors Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk. Ihana will portray the role of a mother who is reportedly also an Air Force officer in the film.

As per agency reports, Ihana has revealed that the script of the film is brilliant and challenges her as an actor. She also said that she will be essaying the role of an Air Force officer on screen for the first time in the war action film. She expressed her pride in being associated with the Abhishek Dudhaiya project which centers around the independence of women during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Singham actor Ajay Devgn will play the lead as Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport in Gujarat. Apparently, Karnik and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women during the War. Earlier last month, director Abhishek Dudhaiya revealed Ajay Devgn's first look as the IAF officer on his social media handles.

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

About the film

According to reports, the true accident shown in the film is one of India's most fascinating war-related stories. The movie is produced under the T-Series banner. It has been shot in Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, and Mumbai. Bhuj: The Pride of India is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

