Punjabi Singer Diljaan's Demise: CM Captain Amarinder Singh Mourns And Offers Condolences

Famous Punjabi Singer Diljaan who crooned some prominent songs like Tere Warge, First love passed away in a car crash on March 30 morning. The singer was travelling alone in the car when it met with an accident on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway near Jandiala Guru town. Punjab's Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh expressed his condolences.

Punjab CM mourns the loss

CM Amarinder was shocked to know about the demise of the young singer who started his career in singing after his participation in the reality show in 2012. Offering his condolence to the family, Amarinder wrote, "Shocked at the tragic death of young and promising Punjabi singer Diljaan in a road accident earlier today. It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends, and fans. RIP!"

According to various media reports, the car of the singer collided with a truck parked on the roadside on Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road when he was travelling alone to his hometown Kartarpur. Diljaan’s wife and children are in Canada and expected to come to India soon following the accident.

The news of his demise was shared by a fellow industry mate, Master Saleem. Saleem shared the picture of the late singer on Instagram along with a heart-warming message. In the post, he expressed his sadness over the untimely semise and the legacy he created with his work. "RIP Diljaan @diljaanlive mainu samjh nahi aa reha ki kahan kal da Chota jeha bacha mere samne jawan hoyea bahut aacha mukaaam banaya punjabi gayaki vich so sad bahut zeyada dhakka laga hai man nu parmatma diljaan nu apne charna nal lawe," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the singer was excited about the release of his upcoming song Tere Warge 2 & Hanju. Just two days before his demise, the singer had shared a post on his Facebook page while sharing his excitement about the release along with a beautiful picture. Apart from this, he had also shared the poster of his next song Tere Warge 2 where he can be seen looking dapper while striking a pose. "Lo ji apna new song Tere Wargey 2 coming very soon please share the poster,"(sic) he wrote then.

(Image credit: Instagram/ PTI)