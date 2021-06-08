Punjabi Singer Jazzy B's Twitter Account Restricted In India On Government's Request

Complying with the norms set by the Indian government, Twitter has withheld Punjabi singer Jazzy B's Twitter account, along with three other accounts. Jazzy B had been frequently tweeting in favour of the farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws back in December 2020. In reaction to that, the accounts have been geo-restricted, therefore, while they can still be accessed from IP addresses outside the country, they will remain unavailable or 'blocked' in India.

Jazzy B Twitter account restricted by the Indian government

Apart from Jazzy B, the other accounts that have been restricted are California Sikh Youth Alliance, hip-hop artist L-Fresh the Lion, and Tarandeep Guraya. Jazzy B took to his official Instagram handle and confirmed the report. Sharing a screenshot of the 'account withheld' page, he wrote, "I will always stand for the rights of my people #kisanmajdooriktazindabad #neverforget1984 #raiseyourvoice (sic)." In the following Insta post, he added, "Waheguru Ji I don’t fear physical death, but when my conscience dies, that is real death #neverforget1984 #kisanmajdooriktazindabad (sic)."

In another post on Instagram, the singer and songwriter shared a picture while seeing blessings at a gurudwara. While captioning the post, the singer expressed his fear of losing his ‘conscience’ which according to him is the ‘real death.’ According to Twiter, it made it clear in its ‘Help Center section’ and clarified that “if we receive a valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time. Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s)."

Twitter seeks time to comply with IT rules

Meanwhile, At a time when all social media platforms have given their nod, Twitter on Monday approached the Central government seeking more time for compliance with the new IT rules. In a communication addressed to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the microblogging site made clear that it intends to comply with the rules but needs more time due to the pandemic situation in India. A Twitter spokesperson had reiterated that the microblogging site has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving the vital public conversation taking place on the service. "We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines, and an overview of our progress has been duly shared. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government," the spokesperson said.

IMAGE: JAZZYB/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.