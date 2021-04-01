Purab Kohli On OTT Censorship In India: "Nothing Should Be Censored From Adults"

London Confidential star Purab Kohli feels nothing should be censored for adults on OTT platforms as everyone has the utmost freedom to choose the content they want to watch. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the 42-year-old, who was one of the first Indian actors to join the OTT bandwagon, spoke about web censorship in India and said if a person is legally an adult, they should be given the liberty to choose what they want to watch. During his interaction with the portal, Purab also recalled realising the popularity of digital mediums when people started recognising him abroad.

Purab Kohli shares his take on OTT censorship in India

After starring in multiple superhit big-screen films over the years, actor Purab Kohli has undeniably carved a niche for himself in OTT with projects such as Sense8, Typewriter, Out of Love and London Confidential. In fact, the former video jockey took the OTT route way before these platforms paved their way into the Indian market. To date, Purab continues to work for various digital platforms and his next, the second season of Out of Love, will also soon premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

While these platforms have played a crucial role in rising Purab Kohli to prominence, the fear of OTT censorship looms large in India today. Voicing his opinion on platforms adopting self-governance, the Airlift actor said adults should be considered wise enough to be able to decide for themselves. Purab also felt that nothing should be censored from anyone who is legally an adult and added saying they should be allowed to watch what they want to. Elaborating further on the same, he also mentioned how nobody is forced to watch anything so one should be able to make a choice for themselves.

During his interaction with the portal, Purab Kohli also recalled being recognised abroad after starring in the Netflix series, Sense8. He revealed being approached by people for photos at a restaurant in London six months after starring in the show. Spilling the beans on the same, Purab said he considered them to be Bollywood fans until one of them asked him whether he was Rajan Rasan from Sense8.

