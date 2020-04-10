Exclusive: Actor Purab Kohli Talks About Road To Recovery After Fighting Coronavirus

Actor Purab Kohli on Tuesday revealed he and his family ''were down" with the novel Coronavirus. The "Rock On! 2" star, who is currently in London with wife Lucy Payton and children Inaya and Osian, are all now on the road to recovery.

In an exclusive conversation with Editor-in-Chief, Republic TV Network, Purab Kohli said, "It is a grim time in the world. It is bringing everyone down to their knees. Numbers are increasing rapidly in London."

Purab Kohli shares his emotional struggle as family recovers from Coronavirus in London

The actor explained how the family contracted Coronavirus and said, "My daughter first contracted, then my wife, then I got and then my son got it. My GP (General Practitioner) then confirmed to us that we have got it and asked us to sit at home. My wife and son were hit stronger, but me and my daughter had mild symptoms. It went on for 15-16 days... to completely recover."

When asked if they were tested, Kohli said you can't get tested in the UK unless the situation is serious and you need to be hospitalised. He explained, "Sixth day onwards, it was very stressful. My daughter breezed through this, the kids did really well. The temperature shot up, but then it phased out. We can't test here in the UK. Continuous conversations with our GP confirmed that we had COVID-19 symptoms."

Kohli also highlighted the Ayurvedic measures one can take to build immunity. He said, "Ayurvedic medicines are something that people should talk about. Turmeric, ginger, honey help for sure." Talking about the life in London amid lockdown, Purab said it was 'lenient' than India and the actor goes out with his wife to buy groceries or take a walk in the park. He mentioned that all the public places were shut for gatherings in the city.



