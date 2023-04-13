Pushpa 2, Stree 2, PS 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And More Sequels To Look Forward To

Quick links:
The much-awaited movie Pushpa 2 is all set to hit the theatres soon. The leading man of the movie, Allu Arjun shared his look from the movie’s sequel.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Tamil historical movie Ponniyin Selvan: 2 will hit the theatres on April 28.
The makers of the movie confirmed the sequel of the cop films. Singham 3 is expected to hit theatres on Diwali 2023.
After the success of the second instalment, the makers announced the third part of the horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
The Varun Dhawan starrer movie, Bhediya is all set to get a remake. It was recently announced that Bhediya 2 is in the makes.
The 2012 movie OMG (Oh My God) starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal is also in talks for a sequel.
Though there is no official confirmation yet, the movie director SS Rajamouli has hinted that he might be working on the script for RRR 2