Pushpa 2, Stree 2, PS 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And More Sequels To Look Forward To

After successful releases of the earlier parts, fans await the sequels of their favourite movies, including Pushpa 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, RRR 2 and many others.

Shreya Pandey
Pushpa
1/9
Image: @alluarjun/Instagram

The much-awaited movie Pushpa 2 is all set to hit the theatres soon. The leading man of the movie, Allu Arjun shared his look from the movie’s sequel.

PS- 2
2/9
@aishwaryaraibachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Tamil historical movie Ponniyin Selvan: 2 will hit the theatres on April 28. 

Indian 2
3/9
@udhay_stalin

After much delay, Kamal Haasan's movie Indian 2 is in production and ready to release soon. 

Singham 3
4/9
YouTube screengrab

The makers of the movie confirmed the sequel of the cop films. Singham 3 is expected to hit theatres on Diwali 2023. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
5/9
@taranadarsh/Twitter

After the success of the second instalment, the makers announced the third part of the horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. 

Bhediya 2
6/9
ANI

The Varun Dhawan starrer movie, Bhediya is all set to get a remake. It was recently announced that Bhediya 2 is in the makes.

OMG 2
7/9
ANI

The 2012 movie OMG (Oh My God) starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal is also in talks for a sequel. 

RRR 2
8/9
RRR Movie/Twitter

Though there is no official confirmation yet, the movie director SS Rajamouli has hinted that he might be working on the script for RRR 2

Stree 2
9/9
YouTube screengrab

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao will star in the sequel of the horror comedy movie Stree 2. 

