Daisy Shah and Aadil Khan recently put on their dancing shoes and left their fans in awe of their all-new look as they played the hit song Srivalli from Allu Arjun's latest Pushpa: The Rise in the background. The duo dressed as the leading duo Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and wowed fans with the similarity between them and the two fan-favourite actors. Several fans took to the comments section and hailed Daisy Shah and Aadil Khan for their look.

Daisy Shah and Aadil Khan dance to Srivalli

The duo took to their Instagram accounts on Tuesday and released the video of themselves donned in the costumes used by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the hit song from Pushpa: The Rise. They first entered the screen wearing black outfits and a creative transition saw them transform into Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Aadil Khan shared the video and mentioned that he would release the complete clip of the dance with original choreography if the video received 2000 comments. He also asked fans how they liked his new avatar as Allu Arjun and wrote, Will post our dance video with original choreography on this song after 2k comments 😎"Tab tak main jhukega nahi s@#la 🙆🏻‍♂️ Also tell me how was my #pusha look? Hello srivalli daisy daisy."

Have a look at the video here:

Fans called the transition of the duo 'smooth' as they hailed them for the effort they look for the clip. Shah was seen in a similar red and yellow outfit as Rashmika Mandanna in the song, while Aadil dressed as Allu Arjun in a red checked shirt. A netizen also wrote, "You look exactly like him", while others also complimented the beard Khan put on for the look. A number of other fans and followers flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Although Daisy Shah and Aadil Khan are one of the few who took on the Srivalli challenge in the same attire as the actors, several other fans have grooved to the hit song online. Cricketer Hardik Pandya recently grooved to the song with his grandmother. The duo twinned in black and grabbed the attention of netizens online. Allu Arjun also commented on the clip and wrote, "Sooo cuteeee . My love & respect for this 🖤🙏🏽 . Heart warming".

Image: Instagram/@aadilkhann