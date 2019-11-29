Pushpa Joshi's Grandson Pens An Emotional Note, Brings Readers To Tears

Pushpa Joshi, who made her Bollywood debut at the age of 85 years in Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Raid in 2018, passed away on Tuesday. Pushpa ji played the role of Saurabh Shukla’s mother in the film. Her performance in the movie earned her a lot of appreciation. After her sad demise, her grandson penned down an inspirational note. Read to know.

Pushpa Joshi’s grandson’s inspirational note

Aabhas Joshi is Pushpa Joshi's grandson. After she passed he wrote a post which says how lively she was. Recently, he also penned down an inspiring post about his late grandmother and showing his love to her. Below are both of his post.

Raj Kumar Gupta’s tweet

Pushpa Joshi was seen for the first time in a Bollywood film, which was Raid. The movie was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The movie turned out to be a success at the box office and audiences loved Pushpa ji’s character and even called her ‘Swag wali dadi’. Knowing about her death, the director tweeted his condolences. Below is his tweet.

Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TMleLe1oJA — Raj Kumar Gupta (@rajkumar_rkg) November 27, 2019

Fevikwik ad

Pushpa Joshi appeared in an advertisement for popular adhesive glue, Fevikwik. Her small act in the ad was also admired by the viewers. Some even named her 'Fevikwik dadi'. Now many of her fans tweeted their condolences for the star.

Kabadiwali bani fixer dadi in a click jab usne apnayi ek awesome trick! #PhenkoNahiJodo #Fevikwik pic.twitter.com/PWW2qcmSxD — Fevikwik (@Fevikwik_tweets) August 30, 2019

#pushpajoshi RIP what a phenomenal debut you had @85years of age in #Raidmovie. Ammaji was one of the most lovable characters — Mrinalini Sharma (@shamrinalini) November 29, 2019

