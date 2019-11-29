The Debate
The Debate
Pushpa Joshi's Grandson Pens An Emotional Note, Brings Readers To Tears

Bollywood News

Pushpa Joshi's grandson writes an emotional post after her sad demise. Pushpa Joshi appeared in Raid, starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz. Read to know more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai |
pushpa joshi's grandson

Pushpa Joshi, who made her Bollywood debut at the age of 85 years in Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Raid in 2018, passed away on Tuesday. Pushpa ji played the role of Saurabh Shukla’s mother in the film. Her performance in the movie earned her a lot of appreciation. After her sad demise, her grandson penned down an inspirational note. Read to know.

Also Read | Pushpa Joshi, Who Made Her Bollywood Debut With Ajay Devgn's Raid Passes Away At 85

Pushpa Joshi’s grandson’s inspirational note

Aabhas Joshi is Pushpa Joshi's grandson. After she passed he wrote a post which says how lively she was. Recently, he also penned down an inspiring post about his late grandmother and showing his love to her. Below are both of his post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aabhas Joshi (@aabhasjoshi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aabhas Joshi (@aabhasjoshi) on

Also Read | 'Fevikwik Dadi' Pushpa Joshi Passes Away On November 26 At The Age Of 87

Raj Kumar Gupta’s tweet

Pushpa Joshi was seen for the first time in a Bollywood film, which was Raid. The movie was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The movie turned out to be a success at the box office and audiences loved Pushpa ji’s character and even called her ‘Swag wali dadi’. Knowing about her death, the director tweeted his condolences. Below is his tweet.

Also Read | Shabnam Dhillon's Death: RSSB Chief's Wife Passes Away In The UK

Fevikwik ad

Pushpa Joshi appeared in an advertisement for popular adhesive glue, Fevikwik. Her small act in the ad was also admired by the viewers. Some even named her 'Fevikwik dadi'. Now many of her fans tweeted their condolences for the star.

Also Read | Fan Asks Kajol If She Would Marry SRK Had She Not Met Ajay Devgn, Her Answer Is Hilarious

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
