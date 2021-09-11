PV Sindhu Joins Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh For Glitzy Dinner; Stuns Shutterbugs

One of the most popular couples of Bollywood, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently went out for a dinner with Olympic medallist PV Sindhu in Mumbai. Soon to be seen in the sports biographical drama 83, the couple has been creating a stir in the entertainment world with their fashion-forward street styles. Take a look at the trio entering a famous joint in Mumbai in their stylish ensemble.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with PV Sindhu

The paparazzi account of Varinder Chawla on Instagram caught the glimpse of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu arriving at Bastian in Worli. In the video, Singh was spotted arriving in his car sporting ripped blue jeans and a butterfly patterned shirt. He also wore his signature ponytail hairdo and posed for the cameras.

In another video, Deepika Padukone and shuttler PV Sindhu arrived in the car together at the popular joint in Mumbai. The duo matched their outfit for the occasion as they opted for classy looks. The actor wore black high waisted wide-legged pants as she paired them with a long-sleeved top. On the other hand, Sindhu opted for a chic white fitted dress and paired it with a small clutch. The duo posed for the cameras together before heading into the restaurant which caused a lot of netizens to speculate a possible biopic on the shuttler played by Padukone.

More on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Recently, the Simmba actor sparked a social media frenzy with his unique hairdo at the launch of Shankar's movie. The actor sported two ponytails, one at the crown and the other at the back of his head, to go with his stylish blazer at the launch of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's new film. The look turned heads at the airport and resulted in a plethora of memes on social media. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has served exceptional looks over the years with her glamourous and out-of-the-box ensemble at various global events.

On the work front, the actors will be seen in the sports biographical drama together titled 83. Singh is also busy filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt and is scheduled to start shooting for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film with her. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Sooryavanshi and the Anniyan remake in his kitty.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone recently wrapped up filming Shakun Batra's untitled romantic drama alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also set to star in the American movie The Intern's Bollywood remake and is currently busy filming Nag Ashwin's untitled project, opposite Prabhas. She will also start filming Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

IMAGE: RANVEER SINGH & PV SINDHU'S INSTAGRAM