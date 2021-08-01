PV Sindhu Wins Bronze At Tokyo Olympics 2020, Bollywood Hails Her Win

Badminton star PV Sindhu created history at Tokyo Olypimcs 2020 as she clinched a Bronze Medal against China. With the win, Sindhu became the only Indian woman to win an Olympic medal two times in a row. Her feat was celebrated across the country with various Bollywood celebs hailing her win.

PV Sindhu wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Following her achievement, various Bollywood celebs like, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan and more congratulated the badminton player on the win. Take a look. Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram shared a photo of PV Sindhu along with the Indian flag on his story as he hailed her win.

Abhishek Bachchan vis his social media accounts wrote, "Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the bronze and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. You make India proud" as he praised her win.

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the bronze🥉 and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. You make India proud 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/G8rKWbhFOO — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 1, 2021

Sara Ali Khan took to her IG story and wrote "Proud of you" as she shared two snaps of the badminton player.

Varun Dhawan shared a video of himself watching PV Sindhu's live match and congratulated her on the win and wrote "Does it again. World champion."

Ananya Pandy through her IG story and shared Sindhu's photo along with tri-coloured heart emoticons.

Deepika Padukone shared a customized poster of Sindhu on her Instagram story and congratulated her on the win.

Kangana Ranaut taking to her Instagram congratulated Sindhu on her win and wrote "Congratulations legend @Pvsindhu1 for winning the medal for India and also China ko dulai karne keliye."

PV Sindhu at Tokyo Olympics 2020

#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Badminton

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match



You did it @Pvsindhu1👏🙌🥉

Back to back Olympic medals for PV Sindhu! Defeats Bing Jiao to be the 2nd Indian athlete to win 2 individual #Olympics medals. #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/YfXDvPTpzg — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2021

PV Sindhu defeated world no 9 China's He Bing Jiao and clinched a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics2020 in the women's badminton singles. With this bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu created history as she became the first woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. Sindhu earlier in the 2016 Rio Olympics won a silver medal and was the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion and the first Indian woman to earn an Olympic silver medal in 2016. She rose to a career-high World ranking of no. 2 in April 2017. PV Sindhu featured in the Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Female Athletes in 2018 and 2019. PV Sindhu is coached by Pullela Gopichand who is also the coach of former world number one Sania Nehwal.

