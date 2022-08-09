PV Sindhu Wins Gold At CWG 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Kajol & Others Congratulate Ace Shuttler

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu who won her first Gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, received appreciation from people all across. Sindhu, who brought immense pride to the nation with her spectacular performance, was showered with congratulatory messages from Bollywood stars who were just amazed by her dedication and hard work that she had put to bag gold for the country.

It is important to note that after winning the Silver medal in the CWG games in Gold Coast in 2018 and a Bronze in the 2014 CWG games in Glasgow, PV Sindhu now has completed the set of all medals after winning the Gold in the 2022 Birmingham games.

Bollywood stars congratulate PV Sindhu on Gold win

Sindhu claimed gold after she defeated Canada’s Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in the 2022 Commonwealth Game’s singles final in the women’s category in a multi-sport event. After winning the final, Sindhu has now won a medal in every edition of the Commonwealth Games she has contested in.



Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and penned a note for the badminton players while hailing her as the ‘role model that she has emerged as." “A nation which is led by young women is rooted in culture, kindness, and high moral values. Congratulates PV Sindhu, not just for the medals but also for the role model that you have emerged as,” Kangana wrote on her Instagram story.

Kajol, on the other hand, also congratulated the player and wrote, “An absolutely outstanding performance by our ace shuttler. Congratulations PV Sindhu on winning the Gold Medal." Taapsee tweeted, "Our girl did it !! @Pvsindhu1 gets the gold for us," while Tamannaah added, "Congratulations."

Meanwhile, post her win, Sindhu shared her happiness of winning gold at the games and said, “Taapsee tweeted, "Our girl did it !! @Pvsindhu1 gets the gold for us," while Tamannaah added, "Congratulations." Following Sindhu's win, her father PV Ramana also spoke to Republic and revealed her plans for the future. "We'll work hard and we'll try to get the Gold at the Olympics also, we will work hard", said the proud father.



Our girl did it !! @Pvsindhu1 gets the gold for us 🇮🇳👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 8, 2022

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@kajol/ANI