PVR In Talks With Producers To Resume Theatrical Releases; Details Inside

It is no secret that the coronavirus pandemic had put a strong halt to all kinds of business and economic activities around the world. The business that seems to have taken one of the strongest hits is the world of cinema, especially the theatres. Now that the number of COVID-19 cases have gone down in India, various economic activities have begun; which includes working of theatres as well. With the theatres opened up, PVR, one of the biggest theatre giants in India, is in talks with some producers to start releasing their films. Here’s more on this.

PVR in talks with producers to begin theatrical releases

While a few films are eyeing for theatrical releases with a few already getting released, there still seems to be some hesitation among Indian producers to do so. While many have opted for alternate solutions such as releasing their films on OTT platforms or waiting for theatres to resume in full swing. PVR, however, is confident in its theatres to keep all the necessary cautions and while the nature of their work cannot completely avoid public gathering, care will be taken to ensure the viewer’s safety. The company is hence in talks with producers to begin with theatrical releases, according to Business Standard.

The cinema giant, which runs over 800 theatres in 71 cities is operating at half capacity with the restrictions given by the Covid-19 guidelines. A very small number of popular films had released in the recent past including Tenet and Wonder Woman, until very recently the theatres saw the release of Master. The film has had a strong running within just a few days of its release. PVR’s CFO Nitin Sood reportedly said that the success of Master would prove as a case study for other producers to start releasing their films in theatres.

It is a high possibility that audiences will soon get to experience a majority of the films in theatres. With PVR cinemas being one of the leading cinema companies in the country, they will likely be at the forefront in the road to recovery. While the no names of any of the said producers have been revealed, big production companies in India are likely to resume the releases of their films in theatres.

