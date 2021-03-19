'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' Shooting Locations: Know Where The Film Was Shot

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 had a tough act to follow after the humungous success of the first instalment of the film. The first film had gained somewhat of a cult-following in terms of the youth of the country. Almost every young boy identified with the monologue that was delivered by Karthik Aaryan which basically made the actor a star and a household name overnight. The second part of the film managed to hold its own with its cast and storyline but a factor that also contributed to the success of the film was the use of exotic locations like Bangkok. Have a look at some BTS footage of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 shooting locations with its crew.

Where was Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 filmed?

The video opens with one of the crew members, who is dressed for the beach, declaring that they would be shooting the film in that location. He then went on to show the location while asking the people on the beach to wave out to the camera in greeting. Viewers can see high towering mountains that are covered with lush green vegetation and bathed in the sun. Besides the mountains, one can also see the blue waters of the sea and the clean beach along the shore of the sea. It is a picturesque scene that flaunts the best parts of the beaches of Bangkok that thousands of people flock to every year.

After this, the focus is shifted to the director of the film, Luv Ranjan, who speaks into the camera and explains what is going on. He says that the beach will act as the location of their shoot for the next few scenes of the film. He also praised the beauty of the location saying it would be a pleasure to shoot there. Luv Ranjan further revealed that all the foreigners who could be seen on that beach were junior artists or extras for the film who had been hired by the production team. He said that they had called for all of the extras from Bangkok, especially for the movie. The video ends with director Ranjan showing the views of the beach scattered with all the extras.